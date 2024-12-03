PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,952.20. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,748. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,339 shares of company stock worth $3,250,471. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RSI opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -721.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

