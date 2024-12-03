PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in QuinStreet by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, Director Matthew Glickman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $678,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,358.20. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart Huizinga sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $68,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,229. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $910,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

