Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 15,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,759.20. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 265,937.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023,686 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $212,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $202,546,000 after buying an additional 540,219 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,580,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after buying an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 216,887 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

