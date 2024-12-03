PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. PG&E also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.34-1.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

PG&E Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. PG&E has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

