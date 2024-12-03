Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $29,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

NYSE:PSX opened at $136.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $119.77 and a 1-year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

