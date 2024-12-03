PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,395. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $8.40.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

