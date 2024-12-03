PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 82,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,842. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

