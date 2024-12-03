PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 107,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.