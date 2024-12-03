Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,327 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,017.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $125.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

