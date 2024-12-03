Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,491.84. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

