Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 44,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,440. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.
