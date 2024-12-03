Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. 44,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,440. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

