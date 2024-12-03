Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.81.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 146.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.