Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.