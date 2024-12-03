Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,059 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,276,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,444,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 572,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,294,000 after buying an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 443,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $484.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.56.

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $286,183.41. This represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $667,727. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

