Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

