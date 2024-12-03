Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,510 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

