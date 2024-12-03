Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMI opened at $349.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.