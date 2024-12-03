Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 72,282 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

