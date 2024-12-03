QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.03 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.