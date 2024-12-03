QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.4% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
