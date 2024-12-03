Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0119 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.009145.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Shares of RADLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.