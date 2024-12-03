Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0119 per share on Monday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.009145.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
Shares of RADLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. Raia Drogasil has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
