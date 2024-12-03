Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 350.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rallybio

Rallybio Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RLYB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,191. The company has a market cap of $46.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.55. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rallybio by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rallybio by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.