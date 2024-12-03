Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML). In a filing disclosed on November 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in ASML stock on October 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 9/24/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 9/24/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 9/19/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AES (NYSE:AES) on 9/19/2024.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $24.86 on Tuesday, hitting $711.47. 2,325,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $279.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $732.20 and its 200 day moving average is $864.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,654,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,624,000 after acquiring an additional 70,776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after purchasing an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. Jackson assumed office on January 3, 2023. Jackson’s current term ends on January 3, 2025. Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. Jackson declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

