RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Position Increased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

RLJ opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

