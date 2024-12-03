Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 73,509 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

