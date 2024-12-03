Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.21 and a 1-year high of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

