RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RTX worth $248,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,347,000 after acquiring an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

