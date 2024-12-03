Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of BRW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 266,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,057. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

