Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of BRW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 266,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,057. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
