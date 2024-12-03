Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $330.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $348.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,399.70. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.89.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

