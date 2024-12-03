Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.980-10.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.8 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.9 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.57-2.62 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.77. 12,277,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,196,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.49. The stock has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $348.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.31.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

