SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.44 and last traded at $243.41, with a volume of 84655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $300.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

