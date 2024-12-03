Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Seaboard by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 263.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seaboard by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $2,607.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $2,559.07 and a one year high of $3,796.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

