SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. 3,869,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,309,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

