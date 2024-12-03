ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $314,385.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,056.62. 1,229,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,408. The firm has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,072.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $963.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $999.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

