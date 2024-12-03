Short Interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Expands By 7.9%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Adecoagro by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 6,941,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,628 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 616,345 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 39.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,376,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 667,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGRO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. 1,011,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

