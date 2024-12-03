Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Expands By 10.8%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AU stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.