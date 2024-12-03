Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Grows By 11.2%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $11.99 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

