Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Grows By 11.2%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BKHPF stock remained flat at $11.99 on Tuesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
