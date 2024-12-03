Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Expands By 13.4%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,488,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 1,311,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,440.0 days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCRDF remained flat at $5.84 on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.
About Concordia Financial Group
