Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Decreases By 8.8%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CRH Price Performance

CRH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,205. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. CRH has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $104.19.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,156,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,341,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,103,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,270,000 after buying an additional 4,274,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after buying an additional 2,365,589 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,955,000 after buying an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

