Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 18.6%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
CubeSmart Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CUBE opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CubeSmart
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CubeSmart
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.