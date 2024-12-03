Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 18.6%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of CUBE opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 141.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 292.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 85,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 176,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

