Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Decreases By 11.1%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DRREF stock remained flat at C$6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.80.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

