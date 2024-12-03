Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Expands By 17.6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EKSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

