Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Grows By 10.6%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. 2,362,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

