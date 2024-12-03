Short Interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Grows By 10.6%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,280,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 12,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources
In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. 2,362,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.29. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.
EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
EOG Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
