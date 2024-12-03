Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 13.8%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 2,077,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.16.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

