Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 13.8%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,800 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 2,077,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.16.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
