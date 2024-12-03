Short Interest in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Drops By 11.6%

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FONAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FONAR by 8.8% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 177.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

FONAR Price Performance

NASDAQ FONR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 24,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,439. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Stories

