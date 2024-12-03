Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Expands By 6.6%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Geodrill Trading Up 1.0 %
GEODF opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Geodrill has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.29.
Geodrill Company Profile
