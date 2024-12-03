Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 9.8%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBBK remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

