Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 9.8%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBBK remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $12.00.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Blockchain Acquisition
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blockchain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.