Short Interest in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Rises By 11.0%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 17,250,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Humacyte Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,150,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,730,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,889.60. This represents a 13.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,662,886 shares of company stock worth $7,489,538. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 151,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 179,120 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 254,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUMA

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.