STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,993 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.58% of STAG Industrial worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

