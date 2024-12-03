Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,284 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises approximately 1.6% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $54,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.39. 185,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.