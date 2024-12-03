STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

NYSE STM opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,195,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $228,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,888 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,213 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 674.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 128.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 648,403 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 364,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

